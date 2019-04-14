Police invite four LASPOTECH workers over alleged attack on JAMB officials

Related News

Four members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, have been asked to appear at the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road Police Station, on Sunday.

The development is believed to be connected to an allegation last week by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that two of its officials were almost set ablaze by some workers of the school.

Those invited by the police are Muinat Ogunbambi-Ibrahim, Rauf Ayanda, Tobi Oremule, and Olalekan Tiamiyu.

But their union kicked against their invitation on Sunday, saying it suspects a sinister plan by the police.

NASU, therefore, called on all its members and those of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) to assemble by 12 noon at the gate of the Polytechnic in solidarity with the invited workers.

A message sent to members of NASU by its chairman, Semiu Fasasi, Saturday evening, indicated that all the union members would visit the station at the appointed time.

The memo reads in part; “Great NASU! There is no cause for alarm! It’s not only NASU matter but SSANIP inclusive.

“Ahead of our movement to the Police Station, all invitees and the Unions’ Executives are to meet at the 3rd Gate by 12:00 p.m tomorrow Sunday for a brief discussion. Let’s remain calm! Aluta Continua! Victoria Ascerta!”

Addressing journalists in Abuja while monitoring the mock examination on April 1, the JAMB Registrar, Isiaq Oloyede, had condemned the alleged attack on his men.

He also said efforts were on to investigate what transpired.

“The very first sad thing that we noticed was that two of our staff were almost murdered in Lagos. There was an attempt on their lives at the Lagos State Polytechnic. For whatever reason, they were wet (doused) with petrol, and they were to be set ablaze.

“We have sent a rescue team, and they took them to the hospital. We are still looking into what happened, but we have evacuated our staff from the place.”

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that the DPO for the Sagamu-Ikorodu Road Division, Adekunle Omisakin, confirmed that a male and a female had approached his station to report the alleged attack on them by some NASU members.

According to Mr Omisakin, they complained that the suspects attempted to set them ablaze. He said they presented their clothes, smelling of petrol, as evidence.

He, however, said he was not sure whether they were beaten and that they walked to the station unaided.

“We are still investigating the matter and I don’t want to jump into conclusion. But the truth is that a man and a woman lodged a complaint and based on their statements we are trying to investigate the matter and get to its roots.”

Mr Omisakin did not reply a short message sent to his mobile line as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, JAMB has said it would not take the matter lightly as it has engaged the service of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to prosecute the alleged attackers.

A source at the examination body, who asked not to be named, said the registrar has vowed to ensure prosecution of whoever is found guilty of the act.

“I can confirm to you that our legal unit has engaged a popular SAN to prosecute the matter because as I speak to you the affected staffers are still in the hospital. It is that bad,” the source said at the time.