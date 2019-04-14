Group ends workshop for student journalists at OAU

Related News

A group, the Campus Press Hub, on Saturday completed a two-day workshop on basics of journalism for student journalists at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

At the workshop, the 20 students in attendance were trained on the basic elements and ethics of journalism, investigative journalism and interviewing, how to spot and fact-check fake news, basics of storytelling and social media for journalists.

“I am hopeful and optimistic that our trainees will be the next phase of journalism in different schools,” Adejumo Kabir, the Director of Campus Press Hub and a final year student of OAU, told the trainees.

Ajibola Adeniyi, Daily Post correspondent in Osun State, took the trainees through investigative journalism and interviewing while Kehinde Ayantunji, Osun NUJ chairman, trained them on ethics and core elements of journalism.

Mr Kabir, who is also a political researcher for Dubawa, Nigeria’s first fact-checking platform, took them through how to fact check fake news.

He is one of the beneficiaries of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) Next Gen programme.

Latinwo Gbolahan, one of the participants, said understanding the ethics of journalism is an advantage for him to step up his journalism practice on campus.

“I hope the training goes beyond south-western universities so that other like-minded individuals can benefit from this opportunity. A great workshop we had,” he said.

Another participant, Oyeyemi Abass, said: “I really appreciate the idea to set up the CampusPress Hub, which is a step towards building more student journalists. It’s a good step. The workshop was an eye opener and perhaps, might be a step in my transition from blogging to journalism.”

Akinyinka Kaosarat said the workshop offered more than her expectations. She said she was enlightened about writing.

Agunbiade Kehinde, another participant, said he learned about the application of journalism ethics on and outside the campus.

Also, Akinola Marian said: “After all the lectures, I became very interested in journalism.”