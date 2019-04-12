Police arrest 33 suspects over Lagos fatal cult violence

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested 33 suspects following a violence that erupted at the Fadeyi and Onipanu areas of the state on Wednesday.

Two people were killed, according to the police.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson, said in a statement Thursday that the violence caused by a “fierce supremacy battle” between cult groups in Onipanu, Alakara, Mushin, and Shomolu.

Mr Elkana said the police received a distress call that “cult groups armed with killer weapons are engaged in a fierce fight” and deployed patrol teams and operatives of the tactical unit to the scene.

“As a result of the war, Tobi Kuti who was suspected to be one of the cultists and Samuel Geofrey, a worker at DTD Services, Apapa, were killed by the cultists.

“The teams swiftly contained the situation and restored normalcy to the area.

“33 suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and two locally made short guns with ten live cartridges and other dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives, etc were recovered,” the statement said.

Mr Elkana said the command has deployed more resources to the affected areas for manhunt of other fleeing members of the gangs while the arrested suspects are being investigated.