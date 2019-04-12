65-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old girl

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The police have arrested a 65-year-old man, Sulaiman Rauf, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl (name withheld) in Ilase community in the Idiroko axis of Ogun State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday told journalists that the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint lodged by the father of the victim (name withheld).

He said the father reported at Idi-Iroko Divisional Headquarters that the suspect, who lives in their neighbourhood, sent his daughter on an errand, and later lured her into his room where he allegedly raped her.

“When the girl came out of the suspect’s room, she quickly informed her father of what the suspect had just done to her, hence the report.

“Upon the report, the DPO Idi-Iroko Division, CSP Aloko Amodu, swiftly detailed his detectives to No. 7 Araromi Street, Ilase where the suspect resides and he was promptly arrested.”

Mr Oyeyemi said, on interrogation, the randy old man admitted raping the victim but claimed not to know what led him to it.

The police spokesperson said the victim has been taken to the General Hospital for medical attention and report.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the suspect transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.