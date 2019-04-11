Fayemi makes 75 new appointments

The Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Kayode Fayemi.]
A total of 75 fresh appointments were on Thursday announced by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest appointments were coming barely days after the governor swore-in 14 Commissioners and five Special Advisers earlier cleared by the State Assembly.

A government statement said the fresh appointments were made in the bid to further enhance service delivery in the state.

The governor, according to the statement, also approved the appointment of some Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants with specific assignments.

A total of 40 statutory board appointments were made in addition to 35 Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

The statement was issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

It said the appointments would take immediate effect although those of nominees into statutory boards were subject to ratification by the State House of Assembly.

(NAN)

