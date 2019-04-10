Police arrest two suspects involved in kidnap of Lagos fire service chief

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The police in Lagos have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap of the Director of Lagos State Fire Service and six others.

Rasaki Musibau and six others were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday night on Iwoye Bridge, along the Itoikin-Epe Road, Ikorodu.

The arrested suspects are Blessing Bayo, 29, and Smart Alfred, 32.

The arrest came a few hours after the police announced Wednesday that the victims had regained freedom.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday by the command’s tactical teams led by the Officer in Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Bulus Musa.

“The suspects were arrested in the early hours of April 10 at Ibafun along Ikorodu-Ijebu Ode Express Way, a boundary community with Ogun State,” the statement said.

“Both suspects are indigenes of Arogbo, Ondo State and they were said to have confessed to the crime.

“The items recovered from them are two single barrel guns.”

Mr Elkana said an investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.