Police arrest two suspects involved in kidnap of Lagos fire service chief

The police in Lagos have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap of the Director of Lagos State Fire Service and six others.

Rasaki Musibau and six others were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday night on Iwoye Bridge, along the Itoikin-Epe Road, Ikorodu.

The arrested suspects are Blessing Bayo, 29, and Smart Alfred, 32.

The arrest came a few hours after the police announced Wednesday that the victims had regained freedom.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday by the command’s tactical teams led by the Officer in Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Bulus Musa.

“The suspects were arrested in the early hours of April 10 at Ibafun along Ikorodu-Ijebu Ode Express Way, a boundary community with Ogun State,” the statement said.

“Both suspects are indigenes of Arogbo, Ondo State and they were said to have confessed to the crime.

“The items recovered from them are two single barrel guns.”

Mr Elkana said an investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.