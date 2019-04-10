Seven weeks to end of tenure, Amosun appoints 18 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]
Less than two months to the end of his tenure, the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has approved the appointment of 18 new permanent secretaries from the state civil service.

The state’s Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, announced this in a press statement dated April 9, which was made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The new appointees are Mosuro Olatunbosun, Bajela Abayomi, Abosede Ogunleye, Olufunke Ogunremi, Odulana Dolapo, Olanrewaju Saka, Olaleye Alao and Adebiyi Ayinla.

The others are Idowu Olubunmi, Awere Abiodun, Olukoga Olumuyiwa, Adewunmi Olufemi, Oladeinde Olufunmilayo, Ogunlana Fatai, Lanre -Iyanda Olusegun, Olabimtan Akande, Aboaba Ishola and Oresanya Yetunde.

The statement said the appointees would be sworn-in on Friday by Mr Amosun at the governor’s office by 9 a.m.

The governor has also approved the appointments of Oludiji Akinhanmi and Festus Kehinde as the General Managers of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) and Ogun State Television (OGTV) respectively.

