Perform or be sanctioned, Fayemi tells new commissioners

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has told newly appointed commissioners to be prepared to face sanctions if they fail to perform.

The governor gave the warning in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday at the swearing in of the new officials.

He said what the financially challenged Ekiti State needed at this time were committed and visionary people, who are ready to sacrifice to make Ekiti great.

The governor said the task of rebuilding Ekiti should be paramount to the appointees and not personal aggrandizement.

Mr Fayemi added that the inauguration marked the commencement of a full-fledged state executive council.

He said his government would be receptive to constructive criticism from members of the public and that no one would be victimised for exercising such rights.

“You all knew the state of our state before I was inaugurated and you could attest to the fact that we have raised the bar and changed the landscape for better now within these few months,” he said.

“Commissioners and advisers are a creation of the constitution. Those appointed today emerged through wide consultation. I want to tell you that you were chosen because people believed in you.

“You must try and represent your people well. In coming up with the list, we ensured that each council got one commissioner each. Make sure you make yourselves accessible. This is a government of restoration and you must key into our four cardinal objectives of this government in your respective ministries.

“Penalties are there if you don’t live up to expectations. This is an opportunity to write your names in gold for being part of the restoration team. Don’t share the exaggerative view that government is an avenue to amass wealth

“For those who know how to grumble, we won’t hesitate to ask for your resignation if you are not contented with the meagre resources accruing to you.”

The new commissioners are Adio Afolayan(Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Moji Yaya-Kolade(Health and Human Services), Moji Fafure (Women Affairs), Emmanuel Foluso Daramola(Education, Science and Technology), Folorunso Olabode(Agriculture and Rural Development), Bamidele Faparusi(Infrastructure and Public Utilities) and Gbenga Agbeyo(Environment).

Others include: Olusoga Davies(Trade and Investment), Sola Adebayo(Works and Transport), Michael Awopetu(Youths and Sports), Muyiwa Olumilua(Information and Orientation), Femi Ajayi(Budget and Planning) Ayodele Jinadu(Regions Development and Special Duties) and Febisola Adewale(Lands and Housing).

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Mr Yaya-Kolade, promised that they would justify the confidence reposed in them by being diligent and resourceful.