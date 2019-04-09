Handover: Ambode inaugurates transition committee

Related News

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday inaugurated a 20-man transition committee to ensure a smooth transition of power from the outgoing administration to the incoming one.

Mr Ambode was represented at the event, which was held in Ikeja, by the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, who is also Co-Chairman of the committee.

He said the inauguration was imperative to ensure that the machinery of government continued to roll smoothly.

Mr Ambode said the committee was organised to maintain stability, build on solid status of the state and ensure seamless transition to incoming administration of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

In his response, Mr Hamzat, who is the Committee, assured that the handover would be a seamless one.

Earlier in his welcome address, Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola described the transition as a result of the success of the APC in the last elections.

Mr Muri-Okunola said on May 29, the baton of leadership of the state would be handed over to a new administration, hence the need for a transition committee.

(NAN)