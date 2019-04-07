Woman dies after vehicle plunges into river

Related News

A Lexus SUV on Sunday plunged into a river on Ijebu-Ode/Benin Expressway, killing a woman and injuring her daughter, an official has said.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this on Sunday.

Mr Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. He said the accident was most likely caused by overspeeding.

He said the woman driving the Lexus vehicle, with registration number JJJ 930 FL, lost control while driving and plunged the car into the river.

“I learnt the vehicle was coming from Lekki in Lagos to Ijebu-Ode when the accident happened.

“There were two occupants in the vehicle; the driver who is a woman and her daughter, who is a student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijebu Ode.

“The woman was taking her daughter back to school. As a result of excessive speeding, the woman lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the river.

“The driver, who is the woman and mother of the lady lost her life, while the daughter sustained injuries,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the ‎corpse had been deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary while the daughter was receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He said the vehicle had been removed from the river and deposited at the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) in Odogbolu, Abeokuta.

