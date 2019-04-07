Woman dies after vehicle plunges into river

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

A Lexus SUV on Sunday plunged into a river on Ijebu-Ode/Benin Expressway, killing a woman and injuring her daughter, an official has said.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this on Sunday.

Mr Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. He said the accident was most likely caused by overspeeding.

He said the woman driving the Lexus vehicle, with registration number JJJ 930 FL, lost control while driving and plunged the car into the river.

“I learnt the vehicle was coming from Lekki in Lagos to Ijebu-Ode when the accident happened.

“There were two occupants in the vehicle; the driver who is a woman and her daughter, who is a student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijebu Ode.

“The woman was taking her daughter back to school. As a result of excessive speeding, the woman lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the river.

“The driver, who is the woman and mother of the lady lost her life, while the daughter sustained injuries,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the ‎corpse had been deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary while the daughter was receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He said the vehicle had been removed from the river and deposited at the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) in Odogbolu, Abeokuta.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.