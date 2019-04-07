Lagos fire service director, five others kidnapped

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others have been kidnapped.

They were abducted by unknown gunmen on Saturday at about 8 p.m. on Iwoye Bridge, along the Itoikin-Epe Road, Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday. He said the police were on the trail of the abductors.

Mr Elkana said that the State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, had tasked the command’s anti-kidnapping unit to ensure that they rescue the seven persons abducted by the hoodlums.

“Those abducted include Rasaki Musibau (Director of Fire Service in Lagos State), Mufutau Adams (a management staff of the Fire Service), Mrs Funmilayo Adelumo and Asiogu Martha.

“Others are Lasisi Muka and two others.

“Vehicles recovered from the scene include a Toyota Sienna, a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Jeep.

”The CP in company with Tactical Units Commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of Sunday.

“He assured the family of the victims that the command would be leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims are rescued unhurt,” Mr Elkana said.

The spokesman also assured Lagosians of their safety at all times.

He said the police have intensified patrols and surveillance along he Itoikin-Epe road, Ketu, Ereyun and other major highways in the state.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.