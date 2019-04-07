FUOYE holds 8th matriculation ceremony

Related News

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, held a matriculation ceremony for fresh students on Saturday.

The event, the 8th matriculation ceremony of the university, was held at the New Science Auditorium, Phase 2, of the institution.

At the event, the Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Kayode Soremekun, congratulated the new students and their parents for witnessing such a great occasion.

He challenged the students to “ever go up and never come down” and advised them to be diligent and industrious in their academic pursuit.

“I hope to see you all in the next four years for your convocation ceremony. Avoid all negative behaviours and be focused,” the professor told the students.

Speaking to journalists at the institution, some of the new students expressed their joy.

Tolulope Akande of the Theatre and Media Arts department said, “It’s actually a thing of joy. I have been looking forward to today. It was a success and I give glory to God.”

Gbemisola Akintoye, who studies English Education, said: “I am very happy to be matriculated into the school and am very sure one day, which is in the next four years, I will witness the convocation as well.”

Photo Story: