UI denies lecturer committed suicide

Related News

The authorities of the University of Ibadan on Saturday dismissed reports that a former lecturer in the Department of Mathematics in the institution identified as Aminu Zubair, committed suicide.

There were news on Saturday that the teacher who hailed from Kaduna State, set himself on fire on Monday.

Our correspondent further learnt that the deceased set himself ablaze Monday afternoon in his senior staff quarters located at Phillipson road of the University.

The deceased who left behind three children, has been buried at Akinyele public cemetery according to Islamic rites.

It was gathered that the deceased recently resigned from the university but was yet to pack out of the staff quarters before he reportedly took his life.

He was said to have separated from his family and had challenges progressing on his career.

The chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Deji Omole, confirmed the death in a telephone interview.

Mr Omole described the incident as pathetic and a major loss to the union.

He said, “We were only informed of the burning flat while efforts to save him proved abortive”.

Police yet to respond, school reacts

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesman of the Oyo State Police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, proved abortive at the time of filling this report as calls put through his telephone line were not successful.

But, the Director of Public Communications in the university, Tunji Oladejo, who said that the deceased has long ago resigned from the university, however insisted that the real cause of the death of the deceased can only be known when the result of the autopsy is released.

Mr Oladejo, who said that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Abel Olayinka, had sympatised with the family of the deceased, maintained that the incident “would have recorded casualties” if not the prompt intervention of the school security agents and the fire brigade unit.

The spokesman in a telephone interview said, “He has resigned from the service of the university. As at the time if that incident, he was not a staff of the university, though he was still occupying flat four at the Phillipson Road.

“He had resigned before that unfortunate incident, he had resigned. And I was told that he has some domestic issues. He was never burnt because the inferno did not get to where he was sleeping. He was choked up and probably died as a result of suffocation.

Mr Oladejo insisted that “Nobody can say anything for sure the real cause or actual cause of his death. It is the autopsy that will reveal the cause of his death and that one is still being investigated now. Unless we have the result. If not because of the quick response of our campus security outfit and the fire brigade unit, the whole flat would have been burnt down completely. And probably, it could have resulted in more deaths.

“He was the only one and his apartment was the only one. The thing (fire) nearly touched other flats, but for the quick response of our campus security outfit and the fire brigade unit, we could have recorded more victims.

“So, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka on behalf of the council, the Senate and staff and students of the university had already commensurated with the family. So, we pray that Almighty Allah forgive him his sins.”