FG set to inaugurate school feeding programme in Ekiti

All is now set for the inauguration of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the federal government in Ekiti, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ademola Obanise, the senior special assistant to the governor on Home Grown School Feeding programme, gave the indication in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday while inspecting cooking materials to be distributed to selected vendors that would be engaged under the initiative.

The governor’s aide said pupils between Primary One and Primary Three would be fed under the programme, adding that the state government had keyed into the federal government initiative.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, James Owolabi, said government had prioritised the feeding programme for the pupils to start benefitting immediately.

He, however, clarified that the feeding exercise would be carried out once in a day.

Mr Owolabi emphasised the need for a balanced diet for the pupils, saying this would help in no small measure to refresh their memories for quick assimilation.

NAN reports that the school feeding programme is part of a N500 billion funded Social Investment Programme announced by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The administration had said the programme was aimed at tackling poverty in homes as well as improving the health and education status of children and other vulnerable groups.

(NAN)