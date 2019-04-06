Lagos police arrest two over doctor’s death

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested two suspects over the alleged murder of Stephen Urueye, a recent graduate of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Lagos.

The suspects are Gbadebo Jimoh and Malik Adeboye.

Mr Urueye, whose convocation held on April 3, was killed a day after his graduation ceremony. He was still undergoing his housemanship at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) before his death.

The deceased was reportedly robbed and stabbed to death by some hoodlums at the Idi-Araba area of Lagos where LUTH is located.

On Friday, Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, said the police had arrested two suspects in connection with the incident.

“At about 9.45 p.m. on April 4, Itire Police Station received a distress call that some hoodlums armed with knives attacked one Dr Stephen Urueye ‘m’ a Resident Doctor with LUTH and dispossessed him of his valuables such as handsets,” Mr Elkana said in a statement.

“They equally stabbed him at his right thigh and back with (a) knife.

“The victim was with his female friend identified as Hakeem Habeeb Simbiat Opeyemi, a 200 level Student of Department of Health Education, LASU when the incident happened at Canal Area of Ishaga Road, Idi Araba.”

Mr Urueye died in the early hours of Friday due to the injuries sustained from the attack.

His death led to protests from students and doctors at LUTH who demanded that security be provided in the area as there had been several reported cases of robbery attacks.

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Panti to take over the investigation, Mr Elkana added.