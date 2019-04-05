INEC present certificates of return to members of Lagos State House of Assembly

Related News

For the first time since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, Lagos will be having a State House of Assembly with all the members elected on the platform of one party.

The new feature of the House was projected on Friday as the state’s Residential Electoral Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, presented the certificates of return to the 40 members-elect.

All of them are from the All Progressives Congress (APC), which also won the governorship election in the state.

The ceremony at the state secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was attended by representatives of different government agencies, including the National Orientation Agency and the police.

In his speech at the event, Mr Olumekun said 16 petitions have been filed before the tribunal in the state over the elections.

“We, however, see this as a welcome development because we believe it is part of the electoral process,” he said.

Admonishing the legislators-elect, he said: “The task before you is to improve the lives of Lagosians and I believe with your proven records of excellence in the state, you will uphold this tradition.”

He also spoke on the violence during the elections in the state and the low turn out of voters.

“I am worried at the turnout of voters during the last election and I believe we would find a solution to it and other shortcomings in the last election. ”

The current Speaker of the House, Obasa Mudashiru, said the electoral processes in the state need to be improved.

“We must respect human existence no matter the social status. We lost a lot of lives during the last election and it’s sad. It is left to INEC to look for how to mitigate such occurrence. I think it is time we looked inward for something that is easier, cheaper and safer.”

Another lawmaker, who spoke on the implication of a one-party government in the state, said it would make developing the state easier.

“The way Lagos is structured, it doesn’t matter whether all arms of government are controlled by a party, it actually makes development easier. ”

The governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state on March 9 witnessed low voter turnout, despite the high number of registered voters and collected permanent voter’s cards.

The list of the members-elect of the State House of Assembly as released by INEC is as follows :

Agege constituency I Obasa Mudashiru

Agege constituency II Ogundiran Olayinka

Ajeromi/Ifelodun I Olumoh Lukman

Ajeromi Ifelodun II Olatunji Fatai

Alimosho I Yusuf Adebisi

Alimosho II Kehinde Joseph

Amuwo Odofin I Mojisola Alli-Macaulay

Amuwo Odofin II Rauf Olawale

Apapa I Mojisola Meranda

Apapa II Olumuyiwa Jimoh

Badagry I Ibrahim Olanrewaju

Badagry II Setonji David

Epe I Mustairu Abiodun

Epe II Ogunkelu Sylvester

Eti osa I Adams Babatunde

Eti osa II Yishawu Gbolahan

Ibeju lekki I Mojeed Adebola

Ibeju lekki II Kazeem Raheem

Ifako ijaye I Adewale Temitope

Ifako ijaye II Makinde Rasheed

Ikeja I Folajimi Mohammed

Ikeja II Adedamola Kasunmu

Kosofe I Sanni Babatunde

Kosofe II Olatunde Braimoh

Ikorodu I Agunbiade Sanai

Ikorodu II Solaja-Saka Nurudeen

Lagos Mainland I Ibrahim Olatunbosun

Lagos Mainland II Moshood Olanrewaju

Mushin I Akinsanya Nureni

Mushin II Saburi Olawale

Ojo I Victor Akande

Ojo II Tijani Suraju

Oshodi/Isolo I Sokunwe Hakeem

Oshodi/Isolo II Idumogu Emeka

Surulere I Desmond Elliott

Surulere II Sangodara Mosunmola

Somolu I Oloworotimi Emmanuel

Lagos Island II Olanrewaju Afinni