INEC present certificates of return to members of Lagos State House of Assembly

For the first time since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, Lagos will be having a State House of Assembly with all the members elected on the platform of one party.
The new feature of the House was projected on Friday as the state’s Residential Electoral Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, presented the certificates of return to the 40 members-elect.
All of them are from the All Progressives Congress (APC), which also won the governorship election in the state.
The ceremony at the state secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was attended by representatives of different government agencies, including the National Orientation Agency and the police.
In his speech at the event, Mr Olumekun said 16 petitions have been filed before the tribunal in the state over the elections.
“We, however, see this as a welcome development because we believe it is part of the electoral process,” he said.
Admonishing the legislators-elect, he said: “The task before you is to improve the lives of Lagosians and I believe with your proven records of excellence in the state, you will uphold this tradition.”
He also spoke on the violence during the elections in the state and the low turn out of voters.
“I am worried at the turnout of voters during the last election and I believe we would find a solution to it and other shortcomings in the last election. ”
The current Speaker of the House, Obasa Mudashiru, said the electoral processes in the state need to be improved.
“We must respect human existence no matter the social status. We lost a lot of lives during the last election and it’s sad. It is left to INEC to look for how to mitigate such occurrence. I think it is time we looked inward for something that is easier, cheaper and safer.”
Another lawmaker, who spoke on the implication of a one-party government in the state, said it would make developing the state easier.
“The way Lagos is structured, it doesn’t matter whether all arms of government are controlled by a party, it actually makes development easier. ”
The governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state on March 9 witnessed low voter turnout, despite the high number of registered voters and collected permanent voter’s cards.
The list of the members-elect of the State House of Assembly as released by INEC is as follows :
Agege constituency I Obasa Mudashiru
Agege constituency II Ogundiran Olayinka
Ajeromi/Ifelodun I Olumoh Lukman
Ajeromi Ifelodun II Olatunji Fatai
Alimosho I Yusuf Adebisi
Alimosho II Kehinde Joseph
Amuwo Odofin I Mojisola Alli-Macaulay
Amuwo Odofin II Rauf Olawale
Apapa I Mojisola Meranda
Apapa II Olumuyiwa Jimoh
Badagry I Ibrahim Olanrewaju
Badagry II Setonji David
Epe I Mustairu Abiodun
Epe II Ogunkelu Sylvester
Eti osa I Adams Babatunde
Eti osa II Yishawu Gbolahan
Ibeju lekki I Mojeed Adebola
Ibeju lekki II Kazeem Raheem
Ifako ijaye I Adewale Temitope
Ifako ijaye II Makinde Rasheed
Ikeja I Folajimi Mohammed
Ikeja II Adedamola Kasunmu
Kosofe I Sanni Babatunde
Kosofe II Olatunde Braimoh
Ikorodu I Agunbiade Sanai
Ikorodu II Solaja-Saka Nurudeen
Lagos Mainland I Ibrahim Olatunbosun
Lagos Mainland II Moshood Olanrewaju
Mushin I Akinsanya Nureni
Mushin II Saburi Olawale
Ojo I Victor Akande
Ojo II Tijani Suraju
Oshodi/Isolo I Sokunwe Hakeem
Oshodi/Isolo II Idumogu Emeka
Surulere I Desmond Elliott
Surulere II Sangodara Mosunmola
Somolu I Oloworotimi Emmanuel
Lagos Island II Olanrewaju Afinni