Court remands police inspector charged with murdering Kolade Johnson

Late Kolade Johnson was shot by the police in Lagos
An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Friday ordered the remand of Olalekan Ogunyemi, ex-police inspector charged with murdering 36-year-old Kolade Johnson.

The magistrate, A.O. Salawu, ordered that Mr Ogunyemi, be remanded at Ikoyi Prisons, pending advice from State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde, a police inspector, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 31, at 5.10p.m., at Onipetesi Estate, Idi-Mangoro, Lagos.

Mr Ogunyemi, 45, who resides at No. 17, Alhaji Ede St., Igando, was docked on a count charge of murder

He said Mr Ogunyemi used his Ak47 rifle to gun down Mr Johnson.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 223 stipulates a death sentence if convicted.

Mr Olatunde, informed the court that he had a remand application order by the police to remand the defendant for the next 30 days.

The plea of the defendant was not taken by the court.

Counsel to the defendant, Sola Adeyemi, had urged the court to instead remand the defendant for the next 14 days as against the application of the prosecutor.

Mrs Salawu granted the application of the prosecutor and ordered 30 days remand and adjourned the case until May 6.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kolade, father of one, was shot dead by Mr Ogunyemi, who served in the Anti Cultism Unit of Lagos State Police Command.

(NAN)

