Ekiti Assembly confirms 13 commissioner nominees

The Ekiti state House of Assembly unanimously confirmed 13 commissioner nominees presented by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees were confirmed by the house during Thursday’s plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada.

The nominees include a former member of the House of Representatives- Bamidele Faparusi, Moji Kolade, Febisola Adewale, Gbenga Agbeyo, Michael Awopetu and Moji Fafure.

Others are Ayodele Jinodu, Muyiwa Olumilua, Sola Adebayo, Adio Folayan and Olusoga David, Folorunso Olabode, and Femi Ajayi.

The speaker urged them to ensure that they contribute their quota towards the development of the state.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his confirmation, Mr Faparusi said the new assignment is a call to serve the people of the state.

“This is a call to serve the people, a call to support the realisation of the vision for development of Gov. Fayemi in the state,” he said.

The house later adjourned sitting till Monday, April 8.

(NAN)