Court remands cleric who allegedly defiled 7-year-old

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a Christian cleric, Daniel Chukwu, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl should be remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons.

The magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, remanded Mr Chukwu, 35, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Consequently, the court did not take the plea of the defendant.

Mr Osunsanmi adjourned the case until May 6, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Chukwu, who resides on Omoeda Street, Ijegun in Ikorodu, Lagos, was charged with child defilement.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Raphael Donny, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on March 20 on Omodiagi Street, Ijegun, Ikorodu.

He submitted that the defendant defiled the girl in his wife’s shop.

“The victim came to Chukwu’s wife’s shop to buy a recharge card. He held the girl’s hand, kissed her, pulled her pant and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother reported the case and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

He noted that child defilement contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes up to life imprisonment, on conviction.

(NAN)