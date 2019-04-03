DPR in Ogun gives 6 months ultimatum to illegal gas plant owners

Related News

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Ogun has issued a six months’ notice to illegal gas plant owners to evacuate all Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants domiciled in filling stations or face sanctions.

The Operations Controller in the state, Muinat Bello-Zagi, made this disclosure at a meeting with members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ijebu Zone, on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Mrs Bello-Zagi said the directive, which came via a memo from the national headquarters, stated that all filling stations with existing LPG facility popularly known as “Add-On” without necessary approval should as a matter of urgency evacuate their plants.

She warned that within the six months, which served as a period of evacuation plans, no sales should be made just as all plans should be made known to the DPR for necessary approval.

The controller said the memo also directed that “all applications for LPG Add-On facilities for the refilling of gas cylinders in retail outlets should not be received henceforth”.

She, however, added that retail outlets with existing Add-On facilities for the refilling of gas cylinders with a valid permit to operate issued by the DPR should continue operations till December 31, 2020.

“Also, the retail outlets with existing approval to operate Add-On facilities must be converted to auto-gas, only for vehicular use, which must be in compliance with the new LPG guidelines.

“The validity date of December 2020 should be specified in the case of renewal of permit to operate the existing LPG Add-On facilities,” she added.

Responding, the vice chairman of the association, Fatai Soewu, lauded the DPR for ensuring sanctity in the oil and gas sector in the state.

He thanked the department for allowing them the luxury of the long period to ensure compliance.

Mr Soewu, who agreed that all the directives were in their own interest, promised to ensure compliance by members of the association.

(NAN)