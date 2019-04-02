Court remands herder for allegedly killing farmer

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Tuesday remanded a 45-year-old herdsman, Abubakar Bello, in Ilesa Prison, over alleged murder of a farmer, Zachariah Oyebamiji.

Magistrate Mary Awodele ordered that the defendant be kept behind bars in Ilesa, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The magistrate, Mrs Awodele, adjourned the case until May 20, for mention.

Mr Bello is facing a two-count charge of murder.

The prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 13, at 12.30 p.m., at Ila-Orangun, Osun.

Mr Olusegun said the accused conspired with others at large and killed Mr Oyebamiji on his farm.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The plea of the defendant was not taken by the court.(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.