Why we deployed many officers to Osun PDP secretariat – Police

Related News

The Osun State Police Command has said it acted in good faith when it deployed its officers to the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, told PREMIUM TIMES that the command acted on a “tip off” signaling a possible attack on the secretariat.

“We acted proactively to forestall the breakdown of law and order,” she said.

Officials of the party had expressed concerns over the deployment of armed policemen and vehicles to the secretariat’s entrance when there were no actual signs of disorderliness.

The PDP state chairman, Soji Adagunodo, told journalists that the heavy presence of police operatives was not at the invitation of the party.

He said although the party was not disturbed by the presence of the policemen at the secretariat, it was a surprise since they were not invited.

“We saw grand mobilisation of police to our secretariat this morning. Whatever way the whole scenario turned out to be , we are not disturbed, we are not afraid. Their presence does not affect us as a political party,” said Mr Adagunodo.

“We received a call from the Deputy Commissioner of Police that we are protesting . In contrary, we are not protesting but only jubilating because of the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the tribunal.

“We are law abiding party and we will continue to jubilate till the time of judgment from the Appeal Court. The grand jubilation would come when Supreme Court gives final judgment.

“The APC are jittery after they organised a protest and they thought we were going to organise a counter protest but we said no, we allowed people to react and thank God that they were condemned entirety on the social media for their protest. ”

He commended the police for being professional during their stay at the secretariat, noting that they were doing their job.

Ms Odoro added the police actually received information that suspected thugs were planning an attack on the PDP secretariat and steps had to be taken to prevent any crisis.