Rector threatens to expel students engaging in prostitution, cybercrime, others

Related News

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dayo Oladebeye, has vowed to expel students of the institution caught engaging in prostitution, cybercrime and other social vices.

He gave the warning at the matriculation ceremony for the 2018/2019 academic session held on Friday for the newly admitted 8,688 ND and HND students of the institution.

Mr Oladebeye said the school would continue to maintain “zero tolerance for all anti-social behaviours such as examination misconduct, prostitution, cultism, sexual harassment, hooliganism, gangsterism, corruption and any form of social vices.”

He urged the new students to keep to their matriculation oaths and stay clear of any activity that may lead to an avoidable delay in their studies.

The rector warned that the institution would not tolerate any willful destruction or damage of the school’s property. He said those involved would be made to face strict disciplinary action.

“It is compulsory for all students to pass all the entrepreneurship courses as a necessary condition for graduation,” he told the matriculants.

The rector called on them to be good students during their stay in the institution. He asked them to report any threats to their academic well-being to the Students Affairs Office or the Counselling Officers In the Guidance and Counselling Unit who would readily assist them to solve the problem.

“No students under any circumstance is allowed to tamper with or alter any structure by the use of any form of partitioning, changing the wiring system or any such unlawful act,” he said.

“The use of electric cookers, hotplates or boiling rings in the hostel is also prohibited.”

At the ceremony, 66 persons in ND and HND were given awards in recognition of their academic performance.

Each of the awardees will receive N10,000 cash together with a certificate of merit.

At the event, the rector lamented the poor state of funding of the institution and the inadequacy of its internally-generated revenue.

He added that the development had negatively affected the standard of education and peace in higher institutions in Nigeria.