Man jumps to death in Ibadan

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

A man suspected to be mentally unstable on Saturday jumped to his death from a bank’s network mast in the Sango area of Ibadan.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Oyo State Police Public Relation officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the victim, who was naked, came to the Wema Bank branch in Sango and entered the building through its small gate.

Mr Fadeyi said the deceased, having successfully entered the premises of the bank through the small gate, climbed the bank’s mast before the security personnel became aware.

He said the victim, however, jumped down to the roof of the bank before the police and Fire Service personnel arrived.

“The impact was so much that he crashed through the roof and fell inside the bank.

“An official of the bank was called in to open the premises.

“By the time the bank’s door was opened, the man was already bleeding through the mouth and was rushed to the University College Hospital where he was confirmed dead,’’ Mr Fadeyi said.

He said the corpse had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital for autopsy while efforts were on to ascertain his identity.(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.