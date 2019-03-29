Ekiti Governorship: PDP’s Olusola Eleka heads to Supreme Court

Pic 3. PDP Candidate for the July 14th Ekiti State Governorship Election, Prof. Olusola Eleka addressing Newsmen after his accreditation at Ward 2 Unit 7, Okeruku, Ikere Ekiti on Saturday. 03769/14/7/2018/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN
Pic 3. PDP Candidate for the July 14th Ekiti State Governorship Election, Prof. Olusola Eleka addressing Newsmen after his accreditation at Ward 2 Unit 7, Okeruku, Ikere Ekiti on Saturday. 03769/14/7/2018/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN

The PDP candidate in the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, on Friday rejected the judgment of the Court of Appeal in a suit he instituted to challenge the victory of Governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Olusola-Eleka also said he would challenge Thursday’s Court of Appeal judgment affirming Mr Fayemi as the duly elected governor of Ekiti State.

He expressed regrets at the manner in which the Appeal Court dismissed his appeal, saying it suggested that “our democracy is endangered.’’

“The judiciary is being gagged and justices are constantly being molested and persecuted,” he said.

He assured his followers, party and the people of Ekiti that his legal team would study the Appeal Court judgment and take necessary actions.

Mr Olusola-Eleka expressed optimism that justice would be served in the end.

He commended the people of the state for the hope and confidence reposed in him, assuring them of victory eventually.

“Let us remain prayerful, it is not over, until it’s over. I have hope in the judiciary and I strongly believe that in the end, justice will be served, ” he said.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday upheld the victory of Mr Fayemi as governor of the state.

In its judgment, the court also upheld the ruling of the Ekiti Election Tribunal of Jan. 28 which affirmed Fayemi’s victory.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.