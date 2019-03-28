INEC presents certificates of return to Abiodun, Ogun lawmakers-elect

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued the certificates of return to the Ogun State Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun; his deputy, Noimot Oyedele-Salako; and members-elect of the State House of Assembly.

The National Commissioner of INEC in Charge of Ogun, Ondo and Lagos, Adekunle Ogunmola, presented the certificates at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the commission in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Mr Abiodun, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mrs Oyedele-Salako were the first to be presented their certificates by Mr Ogunmola.

The members-elect of the State House of Assembly members, who are from the APC, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), were later in the afternoon handed their certificates by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdulganyi Raji

In his remarks at the ceremony, the governor-elect said his election was a victory for Ogun people, saying it was the result of their collective efforts.

“Today represents a further confirmation and validation of the collective resolve of Ogun people as expressed on March 9th, 2019. I am a privileged beneficiary of that resolve. I, therefore, commit myself to an all-inclusive, equitable and fair-minded approach to governance as pledged by me during the campaigns and in my acceptance speech of 11th March 2019,” Mr Abiodun said.

“In line with our slogan during the campaigns, ‘Igbega Ipinle Ogun, ajose gbogbo wa ni,’ the time to start working together is now. There is more to gain as a people in collective efforts than otherwise,” he said.

“As I conclude this short address, I want to specially acknowledge and appreciate once again the very special support I received from the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, the Chairman of our great party, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), our National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Baba and one of the foremost progressives in Nigeria, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, party stalwarts and members across Nigeria, especially in Ogun State, friends, associates, members of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACO), volunteers, media men and women, youths, and everyone who made this collective victory possible,” he said.