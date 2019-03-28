Court remands bus conductor for allegedly killing five-year-old

An Iyaganku Senior Magistrates’ in Ibadan ordered that a 28-year-old conductor, Abolore Amzat, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old boy be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The judge, Patricia Adetuyibi, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Mrs Adetuyibi adjourned the case until July 31, for a mention.

The police charged Mr Amzat, who resides in Omilabu area of Orita-Aperin, Ibadan, with three counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

His plea was not taken.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Samad Aliu, the defendant committed the offence with some other persons, at large on March 23, at 10 p.m. at Adesola area, Aperin – Oniyere, Ibadan.

Mr Aliu said the defendant and his accomplices unlawfully caused the death of the boy.

The defendant reportedly kidnapped and caused the death of the boy when he tied him inside a sack

He alleged that the defendant took the sack containing the child’s corpse to one of his accomplices father’s house in Aperin – Oniyere.

Mr Aliu said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 316, 324 Law of Oyo State, 2000, and Section 4 (1) of the kidnapping ( Prohibition) Law of Oyo state 2016. (NAN)

