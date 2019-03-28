Osun Election: Your demonstration cannot sustain stolen mandate – Adeleke

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Osun State election, Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to the protest held by a group called Osun Concerned Citizens in Osogbo on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the protesters expressed their displeasure over the judgement of the Election Tribunal that sacked Gboyega Oyetola as governor of the state.

Last week, the tribunal declared Mr Adeleke the winner of the September 22, 2018 governorship election. It held that the rerun conducted on September 27 was illegal.

While Mr Oyetola has proceeded to appeal, the law permits him to remain as governor until all appeals are exhausted up to the Supreme Court, if he wants.

Before Wednesday’s protest, the PDP had accused the APC of planning to sponsor protests against the election tribunal verdict, an allegation which the APC tagged as “fabrication”.

‘They are paid protesters’- Adeleke

While reacting to the protest, the ‘dancing senator’ through a statement said, “The handful of paid demonstrators rallying against the judgement restoring the stolen mandate cannot save Gboyega Oyetola and his band of usurpers.”

He maintained that the court judgement that declared him the winner of the state’s governorship election is “valid and lawful in law and the constitution as it flows from evidence and cross examinations throughout the duration of the hearing.”

“We note with confidence in God and people that the judgement is God given based on truth and dispassionate interpretation of the law and the constitution.

“We affirm that the judgement restored the will of the people as openly expressed on September 22, 2018. The mobilisation of exploited O-Yes members to rally against a judgement that sets Osun people free from slave holders is reprehensible and a cowardly attempt to hoodwink the people.

“We note that that there is nothing within the judgement that is not covered by law and the constitution. The ruling to nullify the rerun, the cancellation of results of some polling units and the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as the winner are all provided for by provisions of INEC Electoral guidelines, Electoral Act, the constitution of the Federal Republic and extant judgements of various courts in the land.

“The demonstration is therefore the historic last kick of a dying horse; it is a manifestation of desperation and panic in the midst of ultimate defeat. We urge our teaming supporters to remain peaceful and law abiding. Our team is prepared to pursue this matter until ultimate judgement is granted planting the people’s Governor on the seat at Abere Government House,” the statement read.