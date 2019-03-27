Court sentences man to death for killing ex-deputy governor’s daughter

Related News

An Ondo State High Court on Wednesday sentenced Seidu Adeyemi to death by hanging for killing Khadijat Oluboyo, the daughter of a former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lasisi Oluboyo.

Mr Adeyemi was said to have committed the crime on July 2, 2018, in his room located at Aratusi, Oke-Aro area of Akure.

Miss Oluboyo was found buried in the room of the convict who was reportedly her boyfriend.

Miss Oluboyo was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The judge, Samuel Bola, said the prosecutor and the state government’s counsel had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Adeyemi committed the offence.

Mr Adeyemi, a graduate of Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command last July.

He was suspected of carrying out the killing for money ritual.

The judge held that by criminal law, the convict had committed a capital offence and should die by hanging.

After the verdict, leader of the prosecution team and state Attorney General, Kola Olawoye, expressed delight.

He, however, described the circumstances leading to the death of the deceased as unfortunate.

Mr Olawoye noted that the state government was interested in the case because of the circumstances leading to the death of Khadijat Oluboyo and the judgement would serve as a deterrent for other criminals.

The father of the deceased, Mr Oluboyo had earlier told reporters when the incident happened that he would not be interested in pursuing litigation on the matter.

The state government then took up the issue and charged Mr Adeyemi to court.