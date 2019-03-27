‘Fake house agents’ arrested for allegedly duping newly-weds

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested five fraud suspects who posed as house agents for swindling a newly wedded couple of N900,000 in Ikeja, Lagos.

Among the five suspects is a 61-year-old man who poses as a house owner to defraud unsuspecting victims, Zubairu Muazu, the state police commissioner, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Mr Muazu, the police received a complaint from the newly wedded couple after they were defrauded by the suspects.

“The couple saw an advert on a wall from a house agent and they called the number. The supposed agent told the couple that he had travelled out of Lagos but introduced them to his partner whose contact he gave to the couple.

“After contacting the partner, he took them to an unoccupied three-bedroom apartment at Agindingbi, Ikeja and afterward took them to Elabor Aruoya, a 61-year old man at a Catholic church in Ikeja who claimed to be the owner of the house.”

The police boss said after meeting the fake house owner, the fake agent gave the couple a GTB account where they paid a sum of N900,000 for the apartment.

“However, when the couple went to the apartment the next day to take possession, they met with the rightful owner who chased them out of the house.

“This led them to report the case to the police, after they had tried the agents’ contact but not available. The police, however, arrested five suspects all linked to the case.”

Mr Muazu, however, added that investigations revealed that the same gang defrauded a pastor in Lekki of N3 million for a duplex at Ikeja GRA on December 15.

While speaking to Mr Aruoya, the alleged fake house owner, he said that “agent job is a business one does not need to have a place or have an office, you can just paste notice everywhere.”

Adesina Abegunde, 54, who is also one of the suspects, said that he gave the bank account they used.

“Anyone can call me for account, my own is just to give to them,” Mr Abegunde said.

“The account is for one Abayomi Adekunle who is at large.”

He said that was the second time they called him for an account but he didn’t participate in the N3 million fraud.

Olamide Ojajinu, 42, another suspect who claimed he studied estate property and who is responsible for taking people to unoccupied properties said he started the business because he wants to buy a drug for diabetes.

Mr Muazu said the suspects would be charged to court.