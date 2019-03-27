Lagos police nab suspects who allegedly killed officer

Police Officers
The Lagos state police command has arrested a four-man armed robbery gang, who allegedly killed a police officer at Ijanikin area of Lagos.

The state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, told journalists on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested after a distress call to Ijanikin Police Station that some armed robbers were sighted robbing unsuspecting victims of their valuables.

“Patrol teams from Ijanikin Police Station and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mowo, mobilised to the scene and four suspects were arrested.

“One locally made gun with seven live cartridges, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and criminal charms were recovered from them.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to belonging to the syndicate that recently killed the Admin Officer, Ijanikin Division, ASP Akinde Abiodun.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are among the robbery gangs terrorising motorists along Badagry-Mile 2 area of Lagos.

“The suspects will be charged to court for conspiracy, armed robbery and murder,” he said.

In a similar development, five suspects were also arrested by the police on March 5, at Oworo area of the state for cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspects were reportedly engaged in a rival cult clash during which operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were drafted to the scene and they were arrested. (NAN)

