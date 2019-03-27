Police arrest ex-soldier for alleged theft

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested a 29-year-old ex-soldier for allegedly stealing mobile phones at Express View Hotel, Ijanikin, where he lodged.

The arrest was made after the hotel staff filed a complaint against the former soldier.

Zubairu Muazu, Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, said while briefing journalists Wednesday that two infinix Hot 4 smartphones valued at N86,000 were said to have been recoverred from the ex-soldier and other items which include an axe, a cutlass, and a knife.

The ex-soldier, who was identified as Shedrack Christopher, possesses the Nigerian Army warrant card and an army uniform, the police said.

According to Mr Muazu, police investigations revealed that Mr Christopher deserted the Nigerian Army in 2017 after he left Maiduguri in 2017 as a signal officer.

While speaking with journalists, Mr Christoper he said he was a signal soldier posted to Maiduguri before he left.

He said he got to the hotel at 11:30 (p.m.) to meet a female friend who had earlier been checked in.

He said when he got to the hotel, he saw the phones on a table which were not being charged and took them since there was no one there.

“Nobody dey there and I say anybody who get am will get it tomorrow morning,” he said.

When asked why he was in possession of an axe, knife, and cutlass, he said he brought the cutlass from Maiduguri but he collected the axe when there was a fight in Mile 2 Under Bridge, and “the knife was collected when he carried market, turkey, from Seme border to Alaba market.”

“I no carry them waka, I drop them inside motor before police packed them,” he said.

Mr Muazu said the suspect confessed that he partcipated in killings at Igando, Lagos, and in Edo state in 2017 after deserting the army. The suspect, however, said he never made such confessions.