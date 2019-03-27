Police arrest ex-soldier for alleged theft

Nigerian police in Borno
Police officers [Photo: PlayTV]

The police in Lagos have arrested a 29-year-old ex-soldier for allegedly stealing mobile phones at Express View Hotel, Ijanikin, where he lodged.

The arrest was made after the hotel staff filed a complaint against the former soldier.

Zubairu Muazu, Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, said while briefing journalists Wednesday that two infinix Hot 4 smartphones valued at N86,000 were said to have been recoverred from the ex-soldier and other items which include an axe, a cutlass, and a knife.

The ex-soldier, who was identified as Shedrack Christopher, possesses the Nigerian Army warrant card and an army uniform, the police said.

According to Mr Muazu, police investigations revealed that Mr Christopher deserted the Nigerian Army in 2017 after he left Maiduguri in 2017 as a signal officer.

While speaking with journalists, Mr Christoper he said he was a signal soldier posted to Maiduguri before he left.

He said he got to the hotel at 11:30 (p.m.) to meet a female friend who had earlier been checked in.

He said when he got to the hotel, he saw the phones on a table which were not being charged and took them since there was no one there.

“Nobody dey there and I say anybody who get am will get it tomorrow morning,” he said.

When asked why he was in possession of an axe, knife, and cutlass, he said he brought the cutlass from Maiduguri but he collected the axe when there was a fight in Mile 2 Under Bridge, and “the knife was collected when he carried market, turkey, from Seme border to Alaba market.”

“I no carry them waka, I drop them inside motor before police packed them,” he said.

Mr Muazu said the suspect confessed that he partcipated in killings at Igando, Lagos, and in Edo state in 2017 after deserting the army. The suspect, however, said he never made such confessions.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.