Protesters storm Osun capital over tribunal verdict sacking Oyetola

There is an ongoing protest in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, over the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of the state.

The protesters, who came together under the banner of Osun Concerned Citizens on Wednesday, were seen with placards with inscriptions describing their displeasure with the verdict.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the protest started around 12 noon at Ayetoro junction and at the time of filing this report, the protesters were already at Old Garage, Osogbo.

One of the protesters, Ismail Alamu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the protest became necessary in order “to get our stolen mandate.”

“We are not stopping here. We shall also express our displeasure in Abuja and make sure justice is done by the higher court,” he said.

Before now, the PDP in Osun state had alleged the APC of planning to sponsor protests against the election tribunal verdict, an allegation which the APC tagged as “fabrication”.

The tribunal last week declared the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the September 22, 2018, governorship election.

The tribunal held that the rerun election conducted on September 27 was illegal. Mr Oyetola has, however, proceeded to appeal the judgement.

Mr Oyetola will, however, continue in office until all appeals are exhausted, including up to the Supreme court if he so chooses.