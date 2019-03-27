Don’t be scammed, we’re not recruiting into civil service – Osun Govt

Related News

The Osun State Government says it is not recruiting into the state’s civil service at present.

This denial came on the heel of the rumoured recruitment by the state government into the civil service, which has been generating controversies within and outside the state.

The state government said it is aware that a sum of N2000 is being paid by unsuspecting members of the public to a certain account for the purpose of getting a recruitment form.

“As at today, there is no recruitment in the state of Osun; and members of the public are advised not to pay any amount to anybody on the guise of paying Osun civil service recruitment form,” Adelani Baderinwa of the Osun State Ministry of Information and Strategy wrote in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“It is unwise and unexpected of a government that is struggling to pay full salary to its existing workers to engage in an unproductive recruitment exercise.

“Instead of recruiting new workers, the government would continue to concentrate on the capacity building programmes by training and retraining of the active workers to make them efficient in their various areas.

“This will add value to both the workers and the government and would no doubt give us the required productive civil service needed to drive the development of the state.”

He urged members of the public to disregard the rumoured recruitment exercise and not to fall victim of the scam.

“We urge the security agencies in the state to also investigate, arrest and prosecute all the job racketeers,” the official wrote.