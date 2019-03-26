Murder: Court sentences driver to death

Lagos High court
A Court used to illustrate the story

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old driver, Ajibola Abednego, to death by hanging for the murder of a fellow driver.

Lekan Ogunmoye, the judge, sentenced the convict to death by hanging for the murder of Ojo Ogunsakin, 42, during a disagreement over loading arrangement.

“The prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence of murder against Abednego.

“May almighty God have mercy on your soul,” Mr Ogunmoye said.

The convict was charged with a one count of murder which contravened the provisions of Section 316 of the Criminal Code Law, CAP C16 Laws of Ekiti State.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the IPO, Momoh Kamoru, the incident occurred on or about March 10, 2017, at the Tosin Aluko Motor Park in Ado Ekiti.

Mr Kamoru told the court that an argument ensued between the convict and the deceased over who should get passengers first.

He told the court that the convict took a stone and threw it at the deceased which caused his death.

To prove its case the prosecution, called six witnesses including Mr Kamoru, the wife of the deceased, and J.A.Omotayo of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital who conducted the post-mortem examination.

Counsel to the convict, Kayode Oyeyemi, called two witnesses including the convict. (NAN)

