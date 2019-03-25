Court sentences woman for visa fraud

Related News

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has convicted a woman for producing false documents in a bid to secure a visa into the United Kingdom.

Awoke Omobolaji was convicted in a suit by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) in which the commission accused her of violating sections, 13,17 and 26 of the ICPC Act.

The ICPC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the court ordered Ms Omobolaji to pay N150, 000 and perform community development service every Tuesday for six weeks.

“The judge, in her ruling, sentenced Awoke to a fine of N150,000, community service every Tuesday for six weeks in the court premises under the supervision of the court registrar and write a letter of apology to the British High Commission within 4 weeks and a copy of same submitted to the court.”

The commission said Ms Omobolaji had paid a man to fake an invitation from the Thomson Reuters Foundation, with a fake introduction letter from the foundation, dated May 14, 2018.

The ICPC said it arrested the woman at the premises of the British High Commission office and made further findings about the extent of her culpability in the matter.

“Further investigations also revealed that she had agreed to pay Ayodele the sum of N150, 000 to prepare the documents, and had made an initial payment of N50, 000 into his Guaranty Trust Bank account.”