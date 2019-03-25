Another building collapses in Lagos

Picture of the collapsed building [Photo: Adejumo Kabir]
Another building has collapsed in Lagos Island part of Lagos State.

The two-storey building collapsed at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The incident occurred at Number 50, Kakawa Street, off Odunlami Street, CMS in Lagos Island.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that collapsed building is one of those marked for demolition by Lagos State Government.

“The building has been renovated several times after the owners realised its incurable faults,” a witness, who identified himself as Mathias, told PREMIUM TIMES.

No casualty has been recorded as at the time of filing this report.

A three-storey building housing a children’s school collapsed at Massey Street, Lagos Island, earlier in the month, killing more than 20 people.

Following the incident, the Lagos State Building Control Agency marked over 100 houses for demolition in the area.

Details later…

