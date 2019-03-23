Osun: PDP governorship candidate in Ekiti promises to reclaim mandate

Kolapo Olusola-Eleka picks Ogunsakin as running mate
Kolapo Olusola-Eleka [Photo credit: Official website of the Ekiti State government]

Kolapo Olusola, the former Ekiti Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in July 14 governorship election in the state has said that he would soon reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

Mr Olusola disclosed this on Saturday in a statement in Ado Ekiti, while congratulating PDP’s Ademola Adeleke who was declared governor on Friday by Osun Governorship Election Tribunal, in Abuja.

The former deputy described the tribunal judgment as “a red signal to Gov. Kayode Fayemi.”

Having lost to Mr Fayemi at the tribunal, Mr Olusola is currently at the Appeal Court seeking to be declared governor.

He said “The stolen mandate of September 22 in Osun has been recovered and the victory of election riggers have turned pyhrric.

“One of the two legs supporting election rigging in Nigeria, which is contrived inconclusive and supplementary elections has been crippled

“The other obnoxious leg, which is militarisation of our elections to give the ruling APC advantage over the opposition as was witnessed in the July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti, will also by God’s grace be crippled in due course

“Ekiti and Osun governorship elections were dress rehearsals for the unprecedented election rigging, vote buying and violence witnessed all over the country in the ongoing general elections.

”If this was not so manifest last year, it has become so with the charade of elections conducted last February and which is still ongoing this March. ‘”

Mr Olusola added that PDP in Ekiti would, by the grace of God retrieve its mandate allegedly stolen by the All Progressives Congress (APC) very soon.

He then called on those occupying offices to which they were not duly elected, to get ready to quit saying their days were numbered.

