Sergeant who fatally shot teenager to face murder charges – Police

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The police in Lagos have said that an officer who was responsible for the death of a senior secondary school 1 student in the Ikorodu area would be charged with professional misconduct.

Adijat Shakiru, the deceased teenager, was killed by a stray bullet at Adama community during the operation of the cultists, the police said in a statement by its spokesperson, Bala Elkana.

The statement said Mudi Emmanuel, a police sergeant who was together with four other officers of the surveillance patrol team in the community, is guilty of misuse of firearms.

“Due to professional misconduct, he is to face trial at the Command’s Provost Marshall Unit,” the statement said.

“His actions fell short of the Rules of Engagement for the Use of Firearms and Professional Standards for Police Officers. He will be charged to Court for murder.”

Mr Elkana also said the police officer who was severely injured after he was attacked with cutlasses and broken bottles by suspected cultists at Mile 12 has died

Damilola Adeoye, a police sergeant, died on March 21, a day after he was attacked during an enforcement operation with the Lagos State Task Force on environmental sanitation and special offences.

The police said in addition to the existing charges of the seven suspects arrested over the incident, they would also be charged with murder.

