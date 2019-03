Related News

The Osun State Government has reacted to the victory of the opposition governorship candidate at the election tribunal.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the Election Petitions Tribunal set up for the 2018 governorship election declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election.

The three-man panel said during its ruling in Abuja Friday afternoon that the rerun election that held on September 27 that year was illegal.

The tribunal then deducted the votes scored by the declared winner, the All Progressive Congress candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, at the rerun.

The tribunal said Mr Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22, and the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

Mr Oyetola was sworn in as governor after the election and is still in office.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government of Osun (SSG), Wole Oyebamiji, on Friday evening, the government said it remains committed to the legal battle.

“The Government of the State of Osun wishes to appreciate the teeming support of the majority of the people in all things essential for mutual progress.

“As it is, the administration of His Excellency, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor, State of Osun wishes to assure the people that the judgment of the Election Tribunal has been put on appeal.

This is to further assure all the residents of the state of adequate security of lives and properties, as the government of the state is still the only legitimate government having the authority to govern the state.

“We assure all our people that justice will prevail at last, and the law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain law and order across the State.

We, therefore, urge all the residents of the state to go about their lawful duties without any hindrance,” Mr Oyebamiji said.

Based on Nigerian laws, Mr Oyetola will remain in office, despite the tribunal ruling, until all options of appeal are exhausted which is often after the ruling of the Supreme Court.