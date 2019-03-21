Two university dropouts arraigned for ‘drugging, raping woman’

Related News

Two university dropouts were on Thursday docked before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court over alleged drugging and raping of a 23-year-old woman in Lekki, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Don-Chima George, 25, and Olusegun Rasak, 28, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution led by Olayemi Shofolu, the duo committed the offences on February 3 from 5.00a.m to 7.00a.m at Dallankaster Hotels in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Mr Shofolu said that the offences contravene Sections 260, 261 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Tunji Ayanlaja (SAN), the lawyer to the defendants, following their pleas, filed an application for their bails, which had been served on the prosecution.

Mr Shofolu confirmed receiving the bail application and requested for time to respond.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, then fixed March 27 for hearing of the bail application of the defendants.

Mrs Soladoye, however, adjourned the case until May 15 for commencement of trial. (NAN)