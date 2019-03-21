Two university dropouts arraigned for ‘drugging, raping woman’

court of appeal
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

Two university dropouts were on Thursday docked before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court over alleged drugging and raping of a 23-year-old woman in Lekki, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Don-Chima George, 25, and Olusegun Rasak, 28, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution led by Olayemi Shofolu, the duo committed the offences on February 3 from 5.00a.m to 7.00a.m at Dallankaster Hotels in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Mr Shofolu said that the offences contravene Sections 260, 261 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Tunji Ayanlaja (SAN), the lawyer to the defendants, following their pleas, filed an application for their bails, which had been served on the prosecution.

Mr Shofolu confirmed receiving the bail application and requested for time to respond.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, then fixed March 27 for hearing of the bail application of the defendants.

Mrs Soladoye, however, adjourned the case until May 15 for commencement of trial. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.