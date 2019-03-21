Lagos Task Force arrests suspected cultists who attacked officer

Related News

The Lagos State Task Force has arrested eight suspected cultists and miscreants who allegedly attacked one of its officers with cutlasses and broken bottles.

Olayinka Egbeyemi, the task force chairman, said in a statement Wednesday that the incident happened in the Mile 12 area of the state.

“During the attack an officer of the agency (Sergeant Damilola Adeojo) was seriously injured with cutlasses and broken bottles and he was presently receiving treatment and under going series of test on his head at LASUTH,” Mr Egbeyemi said.

Mr Egbeyemi said the attack led to an enforcement operation which was executed on March 20, around Mile 12, to get rid of cultists and miscreants disturbing innocent members of the public as well as public officers.

He added that there are series of ‘Save our Soul at Mile 12’ petitions submitted to his office by residents of Mile 12 and its environs and this also necessitated the enforcement operation which resulted in the arrest of the seven miscreants.

“Enough of these killings by cultists and miscreants across the State particularly around Mile 12, Bariga, Somolu and Lagos Island,” Mr Egbeyemi said.

During interrogation, one of the arrested suspects, Ojo Opeyemi, said they were given cultlasses and broken bottles by their group leaders at ‘Akani-modo’ to attack task force officers, according to the statement.

Mr Egbeyemi said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed that all those arrested be charge to court for prosecution.

He added that the government would not tolerate miscreants and cultists disturbing innocent residents at any parts of the state.