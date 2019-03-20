Man, 25, arrested for allegedly killing wife’s suspected lover

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing one Olakiitan Balogun whom he suspected was having an amorous relationship with his wife.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday said Ajibade Olumuyiwa was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer of Ajuwon Division.

He said residents of Doland Estate in the area informed the DPO that a man had murdered his wife’s concubine right inside his house.

“On the receipt of the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Afolabi Kazeem, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested, adding that on interrogation, he explained that he came to his house at about 12: 30 midnight on the fateful day and met the deceased right inside the house with his wife.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect narrated that out of anger, he started beating the intruder and hit his head against the wall, leading to his death.

The police spokesperson said the suspect’s wife, Titilayo Olayiwola, denied having any amorous relationship with the deceased. She said the deceased was a cobbler living in the area.

Mrs Olayiwola said the suspect had abandoned her in the house for the past eight months but instructed the gateman to monitor her and give him information if he saw her with any man.

The woman said on that fateful day, the deceased’s girlfriend came to pay him a visit and since he was not living alone, he decided to bring the girl to a room in the house due to his closeness to the family.

She said as soon as the gateman saw the man, he alerted her husband who rushed to the house and descended on the deceased without listening to any explanation from her and the girlfriend of the victim.

The police spokesperson said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution.

