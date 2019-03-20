Court remands man for allegedly raping 16-year-old daughter

Related News

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 50-year-old man, Gafar Anifowose, accused of allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter, be remanded in prison.

The police charged Mr Anifowose, who resides in Ikorodu area of Lagos, with rape.

Chief Magistrate K.B. Ayeye, gave the order after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mrs Awe adjourned the case until June 3, for trial.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant, on March 3, at about 9 a.m. at No. 5, Faniran str., Ikorodu, Lagos, raped his 16-year-old daughter.

He said Mr Anifowose raped his daughter twice and warned her not to tell anyone about what he did.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 137 stipulates life imprisonment if convicted. (NAN)