NUJ condemns attack on journalists in Osun

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, has condemned the attack on its members at Olomilagbala, Bolorunduro, in Ilesa East Local Government, on Monday.

The NUJ described the attack as uncivilized and barbaric.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that four Journalists: Shitu Abdulfatai of the Channels TV; his cameraman, Kadri Kabir; Rafiu Hammed of TV Continental, (TVC) and his cameraman,Taiwo Adu, were among those attacked by suspected thugs.

According to a statement sent to our correspondent by the state chapter chairman, Kehinde Ayantunji, the journalists were in Ilesa to cover the protest by youth over power outage in the area.

Mr Ayantunji said the journalists could have lost their lives if not for some good Samaritans who rushed to their rescue.

“We are shocked and seriously disturbed by the ruthless attack on four of our members today in Ilesa. We considered such attack as bestial, barbaric and uncivilised; and a declaration of war against journalists who were performing their constitutional responsibility.

“It is indeed regrettable that those who were striving hard to ensure that the legitimate grievance of the people is brought to the attention of concerned authorities now became subject of attack.

“The attack was so brutal to the extent that Taiwo Adu of TVC and Kadir Kabir of Channels could not stand on their feet as at the time of issuing this release. They were callously hit with bottles and various dangerous objects and held captive for about an hour with serious humiliation.

“They are currently on admission at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospitals, Osogbo. Their cameras and other gadgets worth millions of Naira were completely destroyed.

“While we recognise the right of protest as a fundamental right, it must not be allowed to degenerate to the level of being hijacked by hoodlums in which journalists, unfortunately, became victims.

“We are calling on security agencies to swing into action and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book without delay,” the statement read.