Court admits statement of Fayose’s late aide as evidence

Former Ekiti governor, Fayose, arrives court for his criminal trial
Former Ekiti governor, Fayose, arrives court for his criminal trial

A Lagos division of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi has admitted the extrajudicial statement of a former aide to former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the money laundering case against him.

An extrajudicial statement is one made outside the court.

According to the trial judge, Mojisola Olatoregun, admitting the statement of Justin Erukaa, who is now late, as evidence does not in any way represent the importance or weight the court ascribes to the evidence.

“The question is, what is the worth of such an extrajudicial statement and what weight will be ascribed to it? Because the question remains that can the witness be brought to court and examined? The answer is no. The document will, however, be admitted and marked exhibit J.”

Earlier in the proceedings, Ahmed Tarfa, holding the brief for Olalekan Ojo tried to get the court to adjourn the matter pending when the counsel to the second defendant, Mr Ojo, would be able to appear before the court to continue the cross-examination of prosecution witness number 5, Musiliu Obanikoro.

The court, however, refused to adjourn the matter, threatening to close cross-examination of the witness. This was despite the intervention of prosecuting counsel, S.A Obafemi, who asked the court to consider the request of the defence. He said it was unlike Mr Ojo not to follow due process in informing the court of his absence.

Thirty minutes into the matter, however, the Judge, Mrs Olatoregun, requested to see all counsel in her chamber. The matter was subsequently adjourned to Tuesday for cross-examination of the witness.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Mr Fayose and his company, Spotless, of laundering N6.8billion of public funds during the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 15(1), 15 (2), 15 (3), 16(2)(b), 16 (d), and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.