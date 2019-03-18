Customs seizes N200 million worth of tomato pastes, vegetable oil

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Command, has said it has seized 24 containers of imported tomato pastes and vegetable oil between January and March worth N200,867,124.

According to the Command, the seized containers of tomato pastes and refined vegetable oil, which are on the banned items list, contravened the Customs’ Extant Laws.

Bashir Abubakar, the outgoing Area Controller, Apapa Command, while speaking during a handover ceremony in Lagos, Monday, said his officers were able to achieve the feat through an intelligent report.

Mr Abubakar handed over to the newly deployed controller, Mohammed Abba-Kura.

“To the officers and men of the Apapa Area Command, you remain the best team ever. I plead that you put into practice all our resolutions and build on the successes already achieved in the Command,” he said.

Mr Abubakar was transferred to the Apapa Command on August 23, 2018, from Onne Command, Rivers state.

Last week, he was promoted to the rank of acting Assistant Controller General of Customs and redeployed to the Customs headquarters in charge of Customs Board.

On revenue collection of the year 2019, Mr Abubakar said they have made over N60 billion between January and February.

“The annual revenue target for the 2019 Fiscal Year is yet to be officially conveyed to the command however, the 2018 annual was N426,192,827,819.46 which translates to a monthly target of N35,516,068,984.95.

“So far from January to February 2019, the Command collected the sum of N60,109,247,444.1.

“The export seat in the Command has also built an increased level of compliance in documentation. Within the period under review, the seat seat recorded exports with Free on Board value of N765,300,700.00,”

He charged the incoming Area Controller of Apapa command Mr Abba-Kura to build on the structure laid.