Nigerian polytechnic promotes 145 staffers

The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti (Photo Credit: Daily Post)
The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti (Photo Credit: Daily Post)

The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has promoted 145 staff across cadres in the institution.

This was contained in a statement by Ade Adejolu, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, of the institution in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

He said that the promotion, which was approved by the Governing Council of the Institution involved 56 academic staff and 89 non-teaching staff.

Mr Adejolu said that the academic staff involved included 13 new Chief Lecturers, 10 Principal Lecturers, nine Senior Lecturers, 12 Lecturer (I), one Chief Instructor and a Chief Technologist amongst others.

Those promoted in the non-teaching cadre included one Principal Assistant Registrar, one Chief Internal Auditor, two Chief Accountants, one Chief Laboratory Scientist and one Assistant Chief Accountant.

Others are three Assistant Chief Executive Officers, one Assistant Chief Coach, three Senior Assistant Registrars, two Senior Accountants and six Assistant Registrars amongst others.

NAN reports that among the new chief lecturers is the immediate past Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the Institution, T.O. Owoeye, who is also the current Head of Department, Office Technology and Management.

Also affected is S.O. Awoyemi, Head of Department, Business Administration and Management.

Other Heads of Department affected are Mr Peter Anthony of the Architectural Technology department and Mr F.O. Oladipo of Quantity Surveying department.

Other new Chief Lecturers included Mr J.A. Otalu of the Department of General Studies; and Mr T.A. Ayelegun of the Department of Agric. & Bio-Environmental Engineering and Deputy Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Vocational Studies.

Adejolu said that the promotion exercise cuts across various schools and departments in the institution.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.