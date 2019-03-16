No death recorded in Ibadan collapsed building – Oyo govt

Pic 21 Scene of a collapsed 3 storey building under construction at Sogoye, Bode Area of Ibadan on Friday (15/3/2019) 02219/16/3/2019/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN Pic 22. Scene of a collapsed 3 storey building under construction at Sogoye, Bode Area of Ibadan on Friday (15/3/2019) 02220/16/3/2019/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN Pic 23. One of the survivors of the collapsed 3 storey building under construction at Sogoye, Bode Area of Ibadan on Friday (15/3/2019) 02221/16/3/2019/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN

The Oyo State Government has said that no life was lost in the building that collapsed at the Shogoye area of Ibadan, on Friday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Toye Arulogoun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday In Ibadan.

A three-storey building, which is still under construction, collapsed on Friday evening at the Shogoye
area of the city, trapping scores of workers at the site.

The statement said that the multi-agency rescue operation team, set up by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, was able to achieve the evacuation of all victims from the collapsed building.

It noted that the injured, who are in stable condition, had been taken to the hospital, while no death was recorded.

“Upon hearing the news of the incident, the governor set up a multi-agency rescue team which promptly swung into action, mobilising equipment, materials and personnel.

“The team was able to rescue the two victims trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building, as three were initially rescued manually.

“No fatality was recorded in the rescue operation which ended at 3.45 a.m., today,” it said.

The statement said that investigation into the incident would be carried out by the relevant agencies.

It admonished building construction practitioners to desist from cutting corners and using cheap materials.

The statement reiterated the importance of adhering to approved building plans to avoid the collapse of structures. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.