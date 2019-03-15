Two-storey building collapses in Ibadan

Scene of a collapsed 3 storey building under construction at Sogoye, Bode Area of Ibadan on Friday (15/3/2019) 02219/16/3/2019/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN
A two-storey building has collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the building, an uncompleted site, collapsed around 5.50 p.m. on Friday.

The building is which is situated shortly after the Molete Bridge, is located along the Molete- Beere Road.

Though details of the incident are still scanty, our correspondent gathered that some site workers are still trapped as at the time of filing this report.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that about three people who sustained various degrees of injuries have so far been rescued from the building.

Efforts made by PREMIUM TIMES to get the officials of the state emergency management agency were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, while confirming the incident, explained that three people who were initially trapped have been rescued from the site.

He added that rescue operations by emergency workers were still ongoing at the site.

Mr Olukolu maintained that excavators were being expected to ensure the prompt rescue of those still trapped under the rubble.

He said the police were still working with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other stakeholders to rescue those who have been trapped.

The Ibadan incident happened two days after a three-story building collapsed in Itafaji area of Lagos Island in Lagos State. ABout 16 people were killed in the Lagos incident.

